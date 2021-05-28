Tennessee shelter for immigrant children opened under Trump

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee licensed a shelter for immigrant children a year before the state's Republican governor and U.S. Senators began expressing outrage over unaccompanied minors being sent to Chattanooga.

Gov. Bill Lee tweeted last week that President Joe Biden's administration needs to “secure the border & stop scattering children across the country” after a local television station aired footage of children arriving at a Chattanooga airport and boarding buses in the middle of the night. Lee noted that the state had declined an earlier request by the administration to house immigrant children in Tennessee National Guard facilities.

Unaccompanied children who are taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection are transferred to the federal Department of Health and Human Services, which shelters them until they are placed with sponsors, usually a relative. White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained at a news conference last week that the children seen in Chattanooga were “simply on their way to unite with relatives and sponsors.”