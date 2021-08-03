Tennessee sued over 'bathroom bill' for public schools

Under Tennessee's bathroom measure, a student, parent or employee can sue in an effort to claim monetary damages “for all psychological, emotional, and physical harm suffered” if school officials allow a transgender person into the bathroom or locker room when others are in there. They also can take legal action if required to stay in the same sleeping quarters as a person who was a member of the opposite sex at birth, unless that person is a family member.

For those transgender students or employees who want more privacy than that afforded by a bathroom designated for their sex at birth, the law says schools must try to offer a bathroom or changing facility that is single-occupancy. Critics of that provision say it could further stigmatize an already marginalized group.

The Human Rights Campaign filed the lawsuit on behalf of two transgender students currently enrolled in Tennessee schools. Specifically, the plaintiffs allege that the law violates Title IX, the 1972 federal law that protects against sex discrimination in education.

The group says one student, identified as Alex, 14, had already been forced to use the school nurse's private bathroom or the bathroom that corresponded to his gender assigned at birth during seventh grade because of the school's current policy.