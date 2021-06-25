Tennessee sued over new transgender bathroom sign law

Both owners are concerned that their businesses' accessibility to multiperson bathrooms will require them to post the signs, which they worry will offend people and drive some away from their businesses, the lawsuit says.

“Sanctuary was founded specifically to create a safe space for transgender and intersex people and their families in a state that can be unwelcoming to LGBTQ people,” Sayers said in a news release. “I am against posting offensive signs that stigmatize and deny the existence of transgender and intersex people at our center."

The law's sponsor, Republican Rep. Tim Rudd, has said the law isn't discriminatory, noting it doesn’t limit businesses on which facilities they can let people use and includes a 30-day window to post signs after an entity is informed it's not complying.

“It’s very shocking and a danger to people if they walk into a restroom that’s marked men or women, and the opposite sex is standing there, it could scare them, it could provoke violence,” Rudd said while lawmakers debated the requirement.

Samantha Fisher, spokesperson for Attorney General Herbert Slatery, said the office “will defend state law but cannot comment further on pending litigation.”