Tennessee: Vaccines stolen, given to children in 1 county

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's top health officials revealed Friday the state has requested federal law enforcement to investigate alleged theft of coronavirus vaccine doses in the state's most populous county, and also announced that a volunteer improperly vaccinated two children despite the shot not being cleared for young minors.

The details come after the state previously announced that roughly 2,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been wasted in Shelby County over the past month due to miscommunication and insufficient record-keeping inside the local health department. The county had also built up nearly 30,000 excessive vaccine doses in its inventory.

Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey declined to give details on the extent of the theft allegations, but said the Shelby County Health Department only alerted the state about the stolen doses after the state had asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to launch their own investigation.

Piercey did say, however, that the stolen shots are believed to have been taken by a volunteer who ran off with the vaccine in syringes — not the actual vials the shots are kept in.

The FBI has been made aware of the situation, FBI spokesman Joel Siscovic said Friday, but he did not confirm or deny if an investigation was underway.