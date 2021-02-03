 Skip to main content
Tennessee woman fatally shot during standoff with deputies
AP

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman died of a gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with deputies who were trying to serve an eviction order Wednesday, officials said.

Tracy Hope Walter-Hensley, 56, of Lenoir City, was found dead when a SWAT team entered the home, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Deputies from the Loudon County Sheriff's Office went to the home shortly after 9:30 a.m., the TBI said. Walter-Hensley fired a weapon, and deputies returned fire and retreated, the agency said in a news release. The SWAT team was called to assist and used a camera-equipped robot, which showed the woman lying on the floor, the release said.

Authorities did not immediately say whether she shot herself or she had been fatally shot by deputies.

No officers were injured.

The TBI's investigation was continuing.

