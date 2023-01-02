 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tennis star Martina Navratilova diagnosed two cancers, man arrested in NYE machete attack, and more top news

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

Here's a look at the top news from today, Jan. 2.

Martina Navratilova

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with both stage one throat and breast cancer, her agent told CNN in an email Monday.

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable," the 66-year-old said in a statement on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) website.

"I'm hoping for a favorable outcome. It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all have I got."

Navratilova, who won 59 grand slam titles in her career, has already battled breast cancer in 2010.

The latest prognosis is said to be good, according to the statement, and she will begin treatment this month.

Get more here:

Machete-Attack-Police

This photo provided by NYPD shows a weapon used to attack three NYPD police officers on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 in New York. Authorities in New York are investigating whether a man who attacked three police officers with a machete at a New Year’s Eve celebration, striking two of them, was inspired by radical Islamic extremism, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter.

NYE machete attack

A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve, injuring two officers, was arrested Monday on attempted murder charges, police said Monday.

Trevor Bickford, 19, also faces attempted assault charges, the New York Police Department said in a release.

Bickford was hospitalized after police shot him in the shoulder during the confrontation and was awaiting arraignment. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak to the allegations.

A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that investigators were looking into whether he was inspired by radical Islamic extremism.

Read more about it here:

People Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner poses for photographers Nov. 11, 2021, upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of "Hawkeye" in London.

Jeremy Renner

Actor Jeremy Renner is hospitalized in critical condition after being injured in a weather-related snow plowing incident in Nevada, his publicist confirmed to CNN.

"As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Sam Mast told CNN in a statement. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Officers responded to a "traumatic injury" in the area of Mount Rose Highway in Reno, according to a news release from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, which has previously said the Academy Award-nominated actor lived in the community.

The sheriff's office did not provide details on the extent of Renner's injuries or what may have caused the accident.

Get the full story here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

Fred White

What got cheaper, more expensive

 

