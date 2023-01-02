Tennis star Martina Navratilova diagnosed two cancers, man arrested in NYE machete attack, and more top news

Here's a look at the top news from today, Jan. 2.

Martina Navratilova

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with both stage one throat and breast cancer, her agent told CNN in an email Monday.

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable," the 66-year-old said in a statement on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) website.

"I'm hoping for a favorable outcome. It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all have I got."

Navratilova, who won 59 grand slam titles in her career, has already battled breast cancer in 2010.

The latest prognosis is said to be good, according to the statement, and she will begin treatment this month.

NYE machete attack

A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve, injuring two officers, was arrested Monday on attempted murder charges, police said Monday.

Trevor Bickford, 19, also faces attempted assault charges, the New York Police Department said in a release.

Bickford was hospitalized after police shot him in the shoulder during the confrontation and was awaiting arraignment. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak to the allegations.

A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that investigators were looking into whether he was inspired by radical Islamic extremism.

Jeremy Renner

Actor Jeremy Renner is hospitalized in critical condition after being injured in a weather-related snow plowing incident in Nevada, his publicist confirmed to CNN.

"As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Sam Mast told CNN in a statement. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Officers responded to a "traumatic injury" in the area of Mount Rose Highway in Reno, according to a news release from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, which has previously said the Academy Award-nominated actor lived in the community.

The sheriff's office did not provide details on the extent of Renner's injuries or what may have caused the accident.

