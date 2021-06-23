Tenor Jonas Kaufmann takes on Tristan, opera’s voice killer

KAUFMANN: Definitely not! My whole training could be summed up in the words: “Just be careful and sing quietly, otherwise you’ll ruin your voice.” At one point I thought: If this is my future, I’d better look for another job. That was at a performance of “Parsifal” at which I sang the Third Squire, a bit part if ever there was one. Around me were nothing but Wagnerian voices, and I naturally didn’t want to sound like a gnat in comparison. So I really gave it my all — and within a few phrases I was completely hoarse. I opened my mouth and all that came out was hot air. The conductor looked up at me in astonishment. For a singer, this is a nightmare, of course. Thank God, a colleague took me to the teacher to whom I basically owe everything: Michael Rhodes. He taught me how to use my own voice. When he said that I’d sing Lohengrin one day, I simply shook my head in disbelief.