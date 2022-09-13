Seattle Public Schools said late Monday it had reached a tentative agreement with the union for teachers who went on strike last week over issues like pay and classroom support. Earlier Monday the district had cancelled classes Tuesday, the fifth school day that students have missed since the strike began began Sept. 7. That was supposed to be the first day for approximately 49,000 students in the district.

The public in Scotland was given a chance to mourn Queen Elizabeth II. The queen’s coffin, accompanied by King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, traveled to Edinburgh’s St. Giles’ Cathedral where it will stay for 24 hours so the public can pay their respects.

Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces on Tuesday, pressing a counteroffensive that has produced major gains and a stunning blow to Moscow's military prestige.

A former security chief at Twitter will testify Tuesday before Congress the social platform misled regulators about its cyber defenses and efforts to control millions of fake accounts.

The Emmy Awards have spread honors around repeat winners – Zendaya, Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart – and some first timers, like Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary.” Zendaya and Sudeikis won their second acting Emmys Monday, while Smart won back-to-back trophies for “Hacks.” So did Sudeikis' comedy “Ted Lasso,” which claimed the top comedy prize and “Succession,” which took home the top drama honor.

In sports, Seattle spoiled Russell Wilson's return as a Bronco, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss time, the Dodgers grabbed a playoff spot and the Angels' Mike Trout homered again.

Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died. He was 87. His son, Bobby Lewis, says Ramsey Lewis died Monday at his Chicago home. Lewis’ music entertained fans over a more than 60-year career. He’s revered in jazz circles for such 1960s hits as “The ‘In’ Crowd,” “Hang on Sloopy” and “Wade in the Water.” He earned three Grammy awards and seven gold records. The Chicago native began composing large-scale musical works later in his career. He spent his early days using his gospel and classical roots to create his own jazz style in neighborhood venues that hired young jazz musicians.

NASA celebrated the 60th anniversary of former President John F. Kennedy's moonshot speech at Rice University on Monday.

Donald Trump’s lawyers dismissed as a “storage dispute” the former president's retention of top-secret documents at his Florida home, urging a judge Monday to keep in place a directive that temporarily halted key aspects of the Justice Department’s criminal probe. The Trump team also said it opposed the candidates the Justice Department proposed for an independent arbiter who is to be tasked with reviewing the documents seized during the FBI's Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

An Indiana judge won’t hear arguments until next week on a lawsuit seeking to block the state’s abortion ban, leaving that new law set to take effect on Thursday.

Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began building their case Monday that his birth mother's alcohol abuse left him with severe behavioral problems that eventually led to his 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October. His trial is only to decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole.

President Joe Biden has stopped talking so much about inflation worries. It's a self-edit ahead of the midterm elections in November, prompted in part by the easing of inflationary pressures. But Biden is also attempting to shift the spotlight to his legislative wins, the loss of abortion protections and the threats he says are posed to democracy by the many Republican leaders still under the sway of former President Donald Trump.

Inflation isn’t only costing small businesses money. It’s costing them customers as well. For much of the pandemic, small business customers were largely tolerant of price increases and kept on spending. But now owners say they’re seeing some pushback.

R. Kelly is a sexual predator who parlayed his fame to abuse minors, a prosecutor said Monday during closing arguments at the R&B star's child pornography and trial-fixing trial in Chicago, Kelly’s hometown.

In this week's religion roundup, former national security adviser Michael Flynn sees a new career as a political holy warrior and Netflix is feeling the heat from Arab Muslim countries about its programming.