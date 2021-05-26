Tenure for slavery project journalist back to UNC trustees

Hannah-Jones was part of a slate of tenure candidates proposed by Provost Bob Blouin to be considered at the January 2021 board meeting. Duckett contacted Blouin with questions about Hannah-Jones’s candidacy and asked to postpone the review.

While the offer has been resubmitted, there is no guarantee that there will be a vote, or that the trustees will take up the issue when the board meets on July 14 and 15, after Hannah-Jones is set to start her job as the Knight Chair for Race and Investigative Journalism at UNC-CH.

NC Policy Watch reported Wednesday that three board members said they expect the matter to come to a full vote of the board by the end of June. Duckett had no additional comments for the AP on Wednesday.

After Hannah-Jones’ tenure application was halted, faculty members of the university’s school of journalism and media said the decision was especially concerning given that she had the full support of the journalism school’s dean, Susan King. They said the decision also violated established tenure and promotion procedures at UNC-Chapel Hill.

On Monday, faculty and student leaders at the university demanded that trustees officially reconsider tenure for Hannah-Jones. Susan King, dean of the school of journalism and media, expressed continued support for Hannah-Jones on Twitter.