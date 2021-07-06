Tenure struggle ends with Hannah-Jones charting new course

UNC journalism school Dean Susan King, who supported Hannah-Jones throughout her application, said in a statement that she hopes "that UNC can learn from this long tenure drama about how we must change as a community of scholars in order to grow.”

The university's enrollment is approximately 60% white and 8% Black.

More than 30 faculty members of the Hussman School of Journalism and Media signed a statement Tuesday saying they supported Hannah-Jones' decision and decrying “the appalling treatment of one of our nation’s most-decorated journalists by her own alma mater."

“We will be frank: It was racist,” the statement said.

Asked if she agreed with their assessment, Hannah-Jones told AP that “the facts speak for themselves.”

“If there is a legitimate reason for why someone, who has worked in the field as long as I have, who has the credentials, the awards, or the status that I have, should be treated different than every other white professor who came before me, outside of race, I would love to hear that explanation,” she said. “I haven’t heard it yet.”