Terror, shattered glass and thanks: Lawmakers, nation recall Jan. 6; plus more morning headlines

Today is Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
FIRST, THE WEATHER
TOP STORIES
Terror, shattered glass and thanks: Lawmakers recall Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — One year later, their voices still quavered and they gratefully credited the U.S. Capitol Police with saving their lives. And, perhaps, preserving American democracy as well.
On the anniversary of last year's Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, dozens of lawmakers gathered Thursday to share their stories of that day's terror and resilience.
It was an insurrection aimed at stopping lawmakers from officially affirming Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over Trump. Some people died, scores were injured, the Capitol was damaged and the House and Senate counting of ballots was delayed for hours but not deterred.
Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Three white men face sentencing by a judge Friday roughly six weeks after being convicted of murder for chasing a running Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks, cutting off the unarmed Black man's escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun.
The guilty verdicts handed down the day before Thanksgiving prompted a victory celebration outside the Glynn County courthouse for those who saw Arbery's death as part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.
Testimony in court will likely be more sorrowful Friday, when members of Arbery's family are expected to bare their grief and loss to the judge before he imposes punishments on father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.
MORNING LISTEN
On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, host Lawrence Eppard is joined by a number of political scientists to discuss a variety of topics, from Joe Manchin to the Electoral Count Act to the future of American political parties and much more.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.
NEW YORK (AP) — Oh, how things have changed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income Americans cover heating costs during a second pandemic winter, with cold-weather states receiving the largest share, according to a state-by-state breakdown released Friday.
MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest whom he called “terrorists,” opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether a 5-year-old who was playing with a lighter set a Christmas tree on fire, sparking a conflagration that killed 12 family members in a Philadelphia rowhome, officials revealed Thursday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is surging and new omicron infections are spiking, but America's employers are thought to have kept right on hiring in December on the strength of solid consumer spending.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Three white men face sentencing by a judge Friday roughly six weeks after being convicted of murder for chasing a running Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks, cutting off the unarmed Black man's escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun.
NEW YORK (AP) — To much of the world the late Toni Morrison was a novelist, celebrated for such classics as “Beloved,” “Song of Solomon” and “The Bluest Eye.”
Regardless of who made an error on the visa or the vaccination waiver or whatever, the reality Friday for tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic was spending one of his important religious holidays in an Australian detention hotel working on his challenge against deportation.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1959, the United States recognized the new government of Cuba, six days after Fidel Castro led the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista, and more…
In 1979, the Pittsburgh Steelers win their third AFC championship by beating the Houston Oilers 34-5 in a cold, steady rain at Three Rivers St…
