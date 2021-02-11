Terrorist's mother sentenced for shredding planning document

“I pray for each of your family members,” she said.

Reading from a statement, she told U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal: “I am sorry for what I did.”

The FBI learned of what prosecutors called “the attack plan” a few years after the shooting and authorities put the thin paper strips back together.

The document included a diagram of the conference room at the Inland Regional Center where the attack took place and a suggested path through the tables for the shooters. It also had a list of things to do in the week before the shooting, including destroying electronics that authorities could use to track the attackers and buying parts for improvised explosive devices.

Shareef’s attorney, Charles D. Swift, acknowledged that victims and families were likely disappointed with the sentence.

“They are looking for a vessel for that grief,” he said. “But Mrs. Shareef isn’t a vessel for that grief.”

Rosa Ortiz, whose nephew Kevin Ortiz was shot and survived, said she had hoped Shareef would be sent to prison. Ortiz confronted Shareef near an elevator after the hearing.

“I hope you live with your guilt the rest of your life,” Ortiz told her.

