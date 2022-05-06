 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions

  • 0
Tesla-Employees-Abortion Travel

Tesla Supercharger is seen at Willow Festival shopping plaza parking lot in Northbrook, Ill., Thursday, May 5, 2022. Tesla is covering travel costs for employees seeking abortions outside their home state. The company said Friday in its 2021 “Impact Report” that it expanded its Safety Net program and health insurance offerings last year to include “travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek health care services that are unavailable in their home state.”

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

Tesla is covering travel costs for employees seeking out-of-state abortions, joining the ranks of major companies who’ve introduced a similar policy to benefit workers affected by new restrictions in the past few months.

The company said in its 2021 “ Impact Report ” released Friday that it expanded its Safety Net program and health insurance offerings last year to include “travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state.”

The car maker officially moved its corporate headquarters last year from Silicon Valley to Texas, which passed a law banning abortions at roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

Other states have since introduced new restrictions, and a political firestorm was set off this week with the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would abolish a nationwide right to an abortion.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are taking aim at corporations offering to help women seeking abortions in states with less restrictive laws.

People are also reading…

Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain, a Republican, has said he would propose legislation barring local governments in the state from doing business with any company that provides travel benefits for employees seeking abortions. Nationally, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill on Wednesday that would prohibit companies from claiming tax deductions for such costs.

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but he tweeted in September that he believes “government should rarely impose its will upon the people, and, when doing so, should aspire to maximize their cumulative happiness. That said, I would prefer to stay out of politics.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

In Woodbury County, there are 11 dams with a hazard rating of "high" which means that the likely loss of human life is high if dam failure occurs. One of those, "Smokey Hollow Subwatershed Site 4," is marked as being in fair condition while the other 10 have a satisfactory rating. Condition ratings range from good down to unsatisfactory.

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO puts global COVID-19 death toll at nearly 15 million

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News