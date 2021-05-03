Tesla told to provide documents involving Musk compensation

“There was absolutely no rubber-stamping here, and the defendants look forward to the opportunity to present this record to the court,” she said.

In 2019, Slights refused to dismiss the breach-of-duty claims against Musk and Tesla directors, and an unjust enrichment claim against Musk.

Under Delaware’s “business judgment” rule, courts typically give strong deference to a corporate board’s decision-making unless there is evidence that directors had conflicts or acted in bad faith. If a plaintiff is able to overcome the business judgment rule’s presumption, the board’s action is then subject to an “entire fairness” analysis, which shifts the burden to the corporation to show that the deal involved both fair dealing and fair price.

Slights said that because the plaintiffs had adequately pleaded that Musk was a controlling shareholder and had a conflict of interest, the case lent itself to “heightened judicial suspicion.”

Under the plan, Musk stands to reap billions if the electric car and solar panel maker hits ambitious market capitalization and operational milestones. For each of 12 milestones the company achieves, Musk, who already owned more than 20% of Tesla when the plan was approved, would get stock equal to 1% of outstanding shares at the time of the grant.

Each milestone includes growing Tesla’s market capitalization by $50 billion and meeting aggressive revenue and pretax profit growth targets. Musk would receive the full benefit of the pay plan, $55.8 billion, only if he leads Tesla to a market capitalization of $650 billion and unprecedented revenues and earnings within a decade.

