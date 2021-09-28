Tesla's 'full self-driving' feature could be days away for approved drivers

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment and generally does not engage with the professional news media.

Tesla drivers will have to make a privacy trade. Drivers who want early access to the technology must agree to allow Tesla to collect data on their driving style, and judge it.

Here's a rundown of common questions about the technology:

What is "full self-driving?"

Tesla claimed in 2016 that all of its new vehicles had the hardware capability for "full self-driving" and that it would soon offer the complementary software to make the cars drive themselves.

Musk has said that he thinks people will be able to fall asleep in Teslas as they drive. He's spoken of a future that includes a million robo-taxis and Teslas driving themselves across the country.