Testimony: Photos ruined father-son bond before boy's death

Defense attorneys for Mark Redwine said the photos have no connection to Dyland Redwine's death and suggested the the boy ran away from home. His remains were found a few miles from his father’s house in 2013.

Mark Redwine and his two sons were on a road trip in 2011 when Dylan Redwine found the photos on his father’s computer, Cory Redwine said. While their father slept, the siblings looked at the photos in a locked bathroom and Cory took his own photos to save on his phone.

Cory Redwine told the court his younger brother was “pretty disgusted” and said he wanted to use the photos as leverage in an argument with his dad a year later.

“Hey send me those poop pics of Papa because he gave me a speech about you guys being a bad example and I want to show him who he really is,” said Dylan Redwine in a text to his older brother in August 2012, according to court documents.

Cory Redwine said he did not send the pictures and it was unclear from his testimony if his brother had confronted his father regarding the photos.