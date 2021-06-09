Testimony: Professor noted ties to China in reports

The charges are part of a broader Justice Department crackdown against university researchers who conceal their ties to Chinese institutions. The so-called China Initiative was launched in 2018 by President Donald Trump’s administration to identify priority trade secret cases and focus resources on them.

Federal officials have asserted that Beijing is intent on stealing intellectual property from America’s colleges and universities, and have actively been warning schools to be on alert against espionage attempts. Hu is not charged with espionage.

UT Provost John Zomchick testified Tuesday that he had personally reviewed information submitted by Hu that included several reference letters citing the professor's work with Chinese students and Chinese researchers and his affiliation with the Beijing university.

Zomchick said Hu’s conflict of interest documents were not reviewed by the university before they were submitted to NASA. UT approved the proposal and included routine paperwork that said the federal law didn't apply to its faculty and staff.

Defense attorney Philip Lomonaco showed through cross-examination of university officials that Hu included a letter detailing “long-term collaboration” with a Chinese researcher in a 2016 NASA grant proposal.