Testosterone rule keeps transgender runner out of trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Transgender runner CeCe Telfer will not be allowed to compete in the women's 400-meter hurdles at U.S. Olympic trials because Telfer has not met the conditions World Athletics established in its eligibility regulations for certain women's events.

Telfer competed for the men's team at Division II Franklin Pierce, but took time off, then came back to compete for the women's team. In 2019, Telfer won the NCAA title.

Telfer was entered in this week's trials, but World Athletics put out new guidelines in 2019 that closed off international women's events of between 400 meters and a mile to athletes whose testosterone levels were at 5 nonomoles per liter (nmol/L) or more.

Telfer had been on the list of qualified athletes for Friday’s opening heats. A start list was published Wednesday evening that was missing Telfer’s name. USA Track and Field released a short statement that said athletes must meet the World Athletic requirements to be eligible for trials.

USATF said it had been notified last week that Telfer had not met the conditions and the federation passed along that information to the runner.

On Wednesday, Telfer's manager, David McFarland, told The Associated Press in a statement that Telfer would respect the decision.