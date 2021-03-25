Texas AG, news media tussle over Capitol riot records

But the attorney general's office has said there are no responsive records or that the requested material is exempt from disclosure. Short of a court intervening, it is Paxton's office that determines which records are public or confidential under Texas law.

Paxton, who has faced intense public scrutiny since his staff accused him of crimes last year, defended his office's handling of the records requests Thursday.

“Triggered Texas Fake News Cartel strikes again,” he said on Twitter. “My office follows open records law. That’s our policy. These ‘journalists’ didn’t like what they got so they complain and spread misinformation. Pathetic.”

Paxton's office has in other instances produced and withheld documents in response to records requests.

For instance, it turned over material showing Paxton hired a supporter for a job reviewing the agency's law enforcement division. But it declined to release the presentation that man, a former ice cream executive and Paxton's one-time neighbor, gave on the day he was abruptly fired.