 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Texas appeals after abortion law blocked; child dies in Alabama flash floods; walk-off wild card win

  • Updated
  • 0

A federal judge temporarily blocked on Wednesday a near-total ban on abortion in Texas, the toughest such law in the United States.

Today is Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Abortion Texas

In this Sept. 1 file photo, women protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas. A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which since September has banned most abortions in the nation's second-most populous state.

Texas to appeal after judge blocks abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., calling it an “offensive deprivation" of a constitutional right by banning most abortions in the nation's second-most populous state since September.

The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman is the first legal blow to the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8, which until now had withstood a wave of early challenges. In the weeks since the restrictions took effect, Texas abortion providers say the impact has been “exactly what we feared.”

The law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant.

Texas officials swiftly told the court of their intention to seek a reversal from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which previously allowed the restrictions to take effect.

People are also reading…

ABC News reported that Texas has appealed the decision.

***

US Flash Flooding Southeast

In this image taken from video, vehicles drive through floodwaters in Pelham, Alabama. As much as 6 inches of rain fell in Alabama in about a day, unleashing flash floods that required some people to be rescued.

Child dies as flash flooding inundates Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Flash flood warnings will remain in effect for most of Alabama Thursday, forecasters said, as a stalled weather front keeps drenching the state, leaving high water that covered roads, swamped a Piggly Wiggly, unleashed sewage and forced water rescues. A child's death was blamed on the floods.

As much as 6 inches of rain fell in about a day as the low-pressure system lingered over Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. The forecast called for particularly intense rain Thursday in parts of metro Birmingham, which were under a flash flood watch, but meteorologists predicted another wet day for most of the state and parts of Florida.

The Marshall County coroner’s office tweeted early Thursday that a child died as a result of the flash flooding in Arab, in northeast Alabama.

The rain caused havoc in places across north Alabama, submerging cars in metro Birmingham and parts of the Tennessee Valley. Rescue crews helped motorists escape as low visibility and standing water made travel life-threatening in some areas.

***

APTOPIX Cardinals Dodgers Baseball

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate with Chris Taylor (3) after he hit a home run during the ninth inning to win a National League wild card playoff baseball game 3-1 over the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Walk-off homer lifts Dodgers over St. Louis in wild card game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One big swing by Chris Taylor sent the Los Angeles Dodgers soaring and the St. Louis Cardinals crashing.

Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Dodgers a 3-1 victory Wednesday night in a scintillating NL wild-card game.

Justin Turner homered early and the 106-win Dodgers advanced to a best-of-five Division Series against the NL West champion Giants, who won 107 games to barely hold off rival Los Angeles for the division title. Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco.

“That's gonna be fun. Yeah, two of the best regular-season records of all-time. We've been battling all year, so I expect a hard-fought series,” Taylor said.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Oct. 7

Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
National
AP

Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

  • By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., calling it an “offensive deprivation" of a constitutional right by banning most abortions in the nation's second-most populous state since September.

Alabama swamped, child died in floods from slow-moving front
National
AP

Alabama swamped, child died in floods from slow-moving front

  • Updated
  • 0

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Flash flood warnings were in effect Thursday for a swath of the southeastern U.S. after a stalled weather front drenched Alabama, leaving high water that covered roads, swamped a Piggly Wiggly, unleashed sewage and forced water rescues. A child's death was blamed on the floods.

Congress foresees short-term debt fix amid perilous standoff
National Politics
AP

Congress foresees short-term debt fix amid perilous standoff

  • By KEVIN FREKING and JOSH BOAK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican and Democratic leaders edged back from a perilous standoff over lifting the nation’s borrowing cap, with Democratic senators signaling they were receptive to an offer from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell that would allow an emergency extension into December.

Taylor hits walk-off HR, Dodgers deck Cards 3-1 in WC game
National
AP

Taylor hits walk-off HR, Dodgers deck Cards 3-1 in WC game

  • By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One big swing by Chris Taylor sent the Los Angeles Dodgers soaring and the St. Louis Cardinals crashing.

Investigators board ship that was anchored near oil pipeline
National
AP

Investigators board ship that was anchored near oil pipeline

  • By MICHAEL BIESECKER, STEFANIE DAZIO and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
  • 0

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard investigators have boarded a massive cargo ship as part of the ongoing probe into what caused the rupture of a California oil pipeline that sent crude washing up on beaches.

Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting
National
AP

Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting

  • By JAMIE STENGLE and JILL BLEED Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old student opened fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school on Wednesday, injuring four people and then fleeing before being taken into custody hours later, authorities said.

National
AP

Man arrested after chase, shootings near Zion National Park

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKVILLE, Utah (AP) — A man who is suspected of shooting at vehicles and causing a lockdown of a tourist town outside of Zion National Park in southern Utah was apprehended Wednesday night, authorities said.

US-China challenge: Easing tensions despite differences
National
AP

US-China challenge: Easing tensions despite differences

  • By KEN MORITSUGU Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — In a relationship as fraught as America’s and China’s, just an agreement that talks were productive was a sign of progress.

More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
National
AP

More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic

  • By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of U.S. children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic may be larger than previously estimated, and the toll has been far greater among Black and Hispanic Americans, a new study suggests.

Biden, a convert to mandates, making economic case for shots
National Politics
AP

Biden, a convert to mandates, making economic case for shots

  • By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is wielding his weapon of last resort in the nation's fight against COVID-19, as he champions vaccination requirements across the country in an effort to force the roughly 67 million unvaccinated American adults to roll up their sleeves.

Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 20
World
AP

Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 20

  • By KATHY GANNON and ABDUL SATTAR Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful earthquake collapsed at least one coal mine and dozens of mud houses in southwest Pakistan early Thursday, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 200, an official said.

Toymakers race to get products on shelves amid supply clogs
National
AP

Toymakers race to get products on shelves amid supply clogs

  • By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Running out of time to get its products on store shelves ahead of the holidays, the Basic Fun toy company made an unprecedented decision: It's leaving one-third of its iconic Tonka Mighty Dump Trucks destined for the U.S. in China.

NWSL players pause games, recognize 2 who alleged misconduct
Sports

NWSL players pause games, recognize 2 who alleged misconduct

  • By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Players stopped on the field in the sixth minute of Wednesday night's National Women’s Soccer League games and linked ar…

Spanish volcano eruption shuts airport, area still 'tense'
World
AP

Spanish volcano eruption shuts airport, area still 'tense'

  • Updated
  • 0

MADRID (AP) — The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma shut down again Thursday due to ashfall from a volcano that has been erupting for almost three weeks.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

NWSL Spirit Gotham FC Soccer

Washington Spirit and NJ/NY Gotham FC players cause a stoppage midway through the first half and gather in unity for U.S. women's team players during an NWSL soccer match Wednesday in Chester, Pa.

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 7

Today in history: Oct. 7

In 2001, the war in Afghanistan started as the United States and Britain launched air attacks against military targets and Osama bin Laden’s t…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. judge blocks near-total abortion ban in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News