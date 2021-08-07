Texas Democrats continue holdout, don’t show for new session

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Democrats still refused to return to the state Capitol Saturday as Gov. Greg Abbott began a third attempt at passing new election laws, prolonging a monthslong standoff that ramped up in July when some Democratic state lawmakers fled the state and hunkered down in Washington.

“A quorum is not present,” Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan said Saturday afternoon. Just minutes later, he adjourned the chamber until Monday.

Although the precise whereabouts of all of the more than 50 Democrats who bolted some 27 days ago was unknown, not enough of them showed up in the state House of Representatives to give Republicans the quorum required to begin work on a new special session.

Abbott, a Republican who is up for reelection in 2022, has threatened Democrats with arrest in an effort to compel them back to the Capitol, although state troopers have no jurisdiction beyond Texas.