Texas family rations baby’s oxygen tanks in power outage

Power was restored to more homes and businesses in Texas on Thursday after a deadly blast of winter this week overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions shivering in the cold. But the crisis was far from over, with many people still in need of safe drinking water.

Fewer than a half-million homes remained without electricity, although utility officials said limited rolling blackouts could still occur.

But families were still struggling to stay warm and deal with burst pipes and other woes.

Angel Garcia and her family in Killeen, Texas, had to ration oxygen tanks for their 5-month-old son Christopher, who was born with premature lungs. Garcia, a nurse, was watching him constantly, she said.

The family lost power to their home Monday night and was running out of wood, so they burned their 3-year-old daughter's baby blocks in the fireplace, she said.

"A lot of people don't know the severity of what's going on. People are tearing down their fences to burn," Garcia said, between tears. "We started burning my daughter's little wooden blocks because it was just too cold."

She says she hopes that people realize how bad the situation is, in a state where people are not accustomed to this type of cold weather.