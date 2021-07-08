Texas GOP renews push for new voting laws, unfinished agenda

However, some items originally included in May's final version of the voting bill which sparked the Democrats' walkout, including a limiting of Sunday early voting hours, were notably absent from versions filed for the special session.

Republican state Rep. Briscoe Cain, the author of May's blocked voting legislation, declined to comment on the special session's approach to voting laws. The new House voting bill is being carried by Republican state Rep. Andrew Murr, who did not respond to an interview request Thursday.

The GOP's overwhelming majority in the Texas Capitol makes it likely that a voting bill will pass. Democrats have vowed to continue fighting and have not ruled out breaking quorum again.

Other new bills that Abbott wants on his desk before the end of summer include new restrictions on how race can be taught in public schools, as the concept known as critical race theory becomes the new lightning rod of the GOP. Abbott is also demanding new border security measures, added restrictions over abortions done by medication and a law reaffirming existing prohibitions in Texas on transgender student athletes playing girls' sports.

