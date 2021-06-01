Texas GOP to revive voting bill, Democrats plot next move

There were some signs Republicans might back off some of the new, strict measures. Republican state Rep. Travis Clardy, one of the negotiators on the final version of the Texas bill, told NPR on Tuesday that banning early Sunday morning voting was essentially a typo -- that instead of starting voting no earlier than 1 p.m., the bill was supposed to say 11 a.m.

“That’s one of the things I look forward to with fixing the most. Call it a scrivener’s error, whatever you want to,” Clardy told NPR.

But the Senate author of the bill, Republican Bryan Hughes, made no mention of such a mistake over the weekend while defending the new Sunday limits. “Election workers want to go to church, too,” Hughes said.

It the new bill is not acceptable to Democrats — and they were to walk out again — Republicans' don't have to stand pat. State troopers could be mobilized to try to forcibly bring lawmakers back to the House, as was the case in 2003, when Texas Democrats fled to Oklahoma and New Mexico to try and block new voting maps.