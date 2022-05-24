Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's old pro-gun tweet resurfaces after deadly school shooting

Within minutes of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announcing 18 students and a teacher had been killed earlier Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, an old Abbott tweet calling for Texans to buy more guns resurfaced on Twitter.
"I'm EMBARRASSED: Texas #2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA. Let's pick up the pace Texans," Abbott tweeted on October 28, 2015, during his first year in the governor's mansion, while also plugging the NRA and linking to an article about the state's gun sales.
This isn't the first time the tweet has recirculated after a mass shooting in the Long Star State.
The same thing happened after several other mass shootings during Abbott's terms, including the Sutherland Springs church shooting in November 2017 (26 dead, 22 injured), the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School (10 dead, 13 wounded), the August 2019 shooting at an El Paso Walmart (23 dead, 23 injured) and the Midland-Odessa shooting spree — also August 2019 — that left seven dead and 25 wounded.
Reactions to Texas school shooting that left more than a dozen students, 1 teacher dead
Texans are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime & for the community of Uvalde.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2022
Cecilia & I mourn this horrific loss & urge all Texans to come together.
I've instructed @TxDPS & Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. pic.twitter.com/Yjwi8tDT1v
Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2022
We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding.
Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.
For too long, some in Congress have offered hollow words after shootings while opposing all efforts to save lives. It is time for all in Congress to heed the will of the American people & join in enacting the House-passed bipartisan, commonsense, life-saving legislation into law.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 24, 2022
His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House.— Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) May 24, 2022
While we monitor this situation, we remember that Uvalde, while rocked by today’s events, is strong and resilient. In this time of trepidation, our office is always here to do whatever we can to help. We are family and we will continue to be here for each other.— Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) May 24, 2022
My heart goes out to those in the hospital receiving care and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives. As a parent, I cannot imagine the pain they must be feeling.— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 24, 2022
*I am in touch with local officials in Uvalde and plan to travel there as soon as I can get there
Horrified and heartbroken by reports of the disgusting violence directed at innocent schoolkids in Uvalde, Texas. The entire country is praying for the children, families, teachers, and staff and the first responders on the scene.— Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 24, 2022
Thoughts and prayers are not enough.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 24, 2022
After years of nothing else, we are becoming a nation of anguished screams.
We simply need legislators willing to stop the scourge of gun violence in America that is murdering our children.
Pray for Uvalde. My heart is with South Texas today. Our community is rocked by tragedy as we continue to learn more details.— George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 24, 2022
My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022
Again. https://t.co/aHfOeGPRCE— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) May 24, 2022
The horrific rampage in TX once again makes clear that there are some very sick people in this country with guns in their hands who should not have them. Congress may not be able to end this problem, but we must at least pass commonsense gun reforms to finally protect the public.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 24, 2022
To the families of Uvalde, we weep with you in your grief and ask for God’s solace for your unfathomable pain. May your angels be lifted up to spite the darkness that took them. And may the light of reason and compassion save the lives of others in their namesake.— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) May 24, 2022
#Uvalde
The most well-aged tweet ever on this app. https://t.co/LvvEgSE2w9— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 24, 2022
This is fucking terrible. https://t.co/3A7pVcJXzc— Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 24, 2022
What might we be if only we tried.— Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) May 24, 2022
What might we become if only we’d listen.
Sen. Chris Murphy gets on his knees on the Senate floor: "I am here on this floor to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees to beg my colleagues: Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely."— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 24, 2022
Horrifying news. A mass shooter has killed 14 students and 1 teacher at Robb elementary school.— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 24, 2022
I don’t have the words to express my outrage at this preventable atrocity. God help us. https://t.co/IyE4OwHpj5
Our hearts are utterly and completely broken. You can’t stop a bullet with thoughts and prayers. To honor those lost and save countless lives, we need action. We’re dying while we wait for it. pic.twitter.com/6sF8FL2sjr— March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 24, 2022
Schools should be sanctuaries of safety for our children, not where they go to die.— Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) May 24, 2022
Join the millions of Americans demanding our lawmakers stand up to the gun lobby so our children don’t have to stand up to gunmen. Text ACT to 644-33.
The shooting at Robb Elementary in Texas is a horror.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 24, 2022
My heart aches for the families devastated by this tragedy and the Uvalde community.
Children are dying, and we could do something about it. But the GOP won’t stand up to the gun lobby.
Shameful doesn’t begin to cover it.
I implore – beg – my Republican colleagues to join Democrats in finally making changes to our gun laws to help prevent Americans from re-living this gun tragedy far too often. We cannot continue to sit on our hands and allow innocent lives to be lost. Congress must act.— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) May 24, 2022
End violence in schools— UNICEF (@UNICEF) May 24, 2022
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
Our message is clear: #ENDviolence NOW. pic.twitter.com/Znl3b8FbTc
14 children and one teacher left home for school today in Texas, never to return. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and all those who were wounded in this tragedy. We must end violence in our schools before another precious life is lost. #ENDviolence— Catherine Russell (@unicefchief) May 24, 2022
Lord, enough.— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2022
Little children and their teacher.
Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken.
How many more lives? How many more children? And how much longer before we reject the choices that have made ours the one country where this happens routinely? It is not inevitable, it is horrific. It must end.— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) May 24, 2022
