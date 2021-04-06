Texas governor issues order banning vaccine passports

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that bars state agencies or political subdivisions from creating vaccine passports for entry to a place or to receive a service.

The passports are documented proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The order would also apply to any public or private entities that receive public funds, including through grants, contracts or loans.

"Everyday, Texans are returning to normal life as more people get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. But, as I've said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced," Abbott said in a Tuesday statement. "Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives."

Dr. Anthony Fauci in an interview on the Politico Dispatch podcast said the federal government won't mandate vaccine passports, which have become a subject of political controversy.

"I doubt that the federal government will be the main mover of a vaccine passport concept," Fauci said, according to CBS News, adding that the federal government "may be involved in making sure things are done fairly and equitably, but I doubt if the federal government is going to be the leading element of that."