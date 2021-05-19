Texas governor signs law banning abortions early as 6 weeks

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed a law that bans abortions in Texas before many women even know they are pregnant and differs singularly from similar efforts nationwide: leaving enforcement to private citizens, who can sue doctors or anyone who helps a woman get an abortion.

The law puts Texas in line with more than a dozen other states that ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, possibly as early as six weeks. It would take effect in September, but federal courts have mostly blocked states from enforcing similar measures.

But with the Supreme Court this week agreeing to take up a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, abortion rights activists worry that a ruling favorable to the state could lay the groundwork for allowing even more restrictions, including so-called heartbeat bills.

“The life of every unborn child with a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion," Abbott said in a bill signing at his office.