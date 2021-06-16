Texas governor: State, crowdsourcing will fund border wall

State Sen. Jane Nelson, chair of the state Senate Finance Committee, said in the press conference that the $250 million in state money — that Abbott referred to as a down payment — was being allocated as authorized under emergency orders. She did not clarify where the public money came from originally, but in a letter released later by Abbott's office the governor said said it would come from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's budget.

The state also has set up a webpage and post office box so anyone can donate money for Abbott's wall.

Large numbers of migrants have been showing up at the U.S. border with Mexico, with many turning themselves over to U.S. Border Patrol agents in seeking legal asylum status. But the numbers of families and children traveling without their parents crossing into the U.S. have dropped sharply since March and April, while the encounters with single adults have remained high.

Abbott, who is up for reelection next year and has hasn't ruled out a run for president in 2024, has taken increased action over immigration since Biden took office, including sending more state police and national guardsmen to the border to arrest people entering the country illegally or cartels trafficking illegal drugs. On Wednesday Abbott said jails are looking for additional bed space to house the rising number of people being arrested.