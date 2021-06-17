Texas governor will use crowdsourcing, $250M in state money to build border wall

"In response to the federal government's neglect of all of the people who live along the border, the people who are facing the consequences of the spread of drugs like fentanyl, Texas is stepping up and doing more than any other state ever has done to respond to these challenges along the border," Abbott said. "Texas taxpayers are having to step up so we as a state can protect our citizens."

State Sen. Jane Nelson, chair of the state Senate Finance Committee, said in the press conference that the $250 million in state money — that Abbott referred to as a down payment — was being allocated as authorized under emergency orders. She did not clarify where the public money came from originally, but in a letter released later by Abbott's office the governor said said it would come from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's budget.

The state also has set up a webpage and post office box so anyone can donate money for Abbott's wall.

Large numbers of migrants have been showing up at the U.S. border with Mexico, with many turning themselves over to U.S. Border Patrol agents in seeking legal asylum status. But the numbers of families and children traveling without their parents crossing into the U.S. have dropped sharply since March and April, while the encounters with single adults have remained high.