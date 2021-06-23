Texas grand jury issues no indictments in Black inmate death

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A grand jury in Texas has declined to indict eight jailers over the in-custody death of a Black man who died after struggling with detention officers.

But the Collin County grand jury also issued a rare statement Tuesday calling for the creation of a work group to study the March death of Marvin Scott III to prevent something similar from happening again.

“We sincerely hope that the loss of Marvin Scott III will not be in vain,” the statement said. “We are therefore recommending that a work group be convened as soon as practicable to study the events of March 14th for lessons learned in an effort to avoid any similar future tragedy.”

The grand jury found no probable cause to charge the eight jailers with a crime in connection with Scott's death, which was ruled a homicide in April. A medical examiner found that Scott died of “fatal acute stress response” while struggling with officers who were trying to detain him.

The medical examiner said Scott was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia and his family has said Scott was likely in a mental health crisis at the time.