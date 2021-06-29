Texas inmate faces execution after killing 3 family members

Hummel had been scheduled for execution on March 18, 2020, but that was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bedford's sister, Cylinda Bedford, said she’s still doesn't understand why Hummel killed his family. She described Joy Hummel, who worked as a massage therapist, as outgoing and bubbly. Jodi had been excited about starting school, and Clyde Bedford, who was better known by his nickname Eddie, “loved that grand baby," Cylinda Bedford said.

“Come on, your own baby. You gotta be some kind of monster,” Bedford, 54, a retired body shop technician, said of Hummel. “I don’t have no closure. And him being put to death is not going to be closure either because then we’ll never know why.”

Hummel’s attorney also argued that his client suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues related to his military service that caused him to “snap” one night.

But Miles Brissette, a prosecutor at Hummel’s trial, said authorities discovered Hummel had previously tried to kill his family by putting rat poison in a spaghetti dinner.