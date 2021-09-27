Texas inmate faces execution for fatally stabbing 2 brothers

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate faces execution Tuesday evening for fatally stabbing two Houston area brothers during a robbery in their home more than 30 years ago.

Rick Rhoades was condemned for the September 1991 killings of Charles Allen, 31, and Bradley Allen, 33. The two brothers were killed less than a day after Rhoades had been released on parole after serving a sentence for burglary. He is set to be executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

“We hope the Allen family finds peace after nearly 30 years of waiting for justice for their loved ones. The death penalty should be reserved for the worse of the worst, and a Harris County jury determined long ago that this defendant fits the bill. Let us honor the memory of the victims, Charles and Bradley Allen, and never forget that our focus has and always will be on the victims,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement.

Rhoades' attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution, arguing his constitutional right to due process is being violated because he is being prevented from pursuing claims that some potential jurors at his trial might have been dismissed for racially discriminatory reasons.