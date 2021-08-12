Texas law enforcement enlisted to end Democrats' holdout

The Texas Legislature has entered uncommon territory with neither side showing any certainty over what comes next as Republicans remain determined to secure a quorum of 100 present lawmakers — a threshold they were just four members shy of reaching.

Democrats acknowledge they cannot permanently stop the GOP voting bill from passing because of Republicans' dominance in both chambers of the Texas Legislature.

Refusing to attend legislative sessions is a violation of House rules — a civil offense, not a criminal one. Sandra Guerra Thompson, director of the Criminal Justice Institute at the University of Houston Law Center, said civil arrest warrants generally involve officers finding someone and getting them to appear.

“There shouldn't be any threats to the officer's public that would really justify any laying of hands on the person, much less the use of restraints," she said. “It really is just escorting the person."

Republicans are now in the midst of their third attempt since May to pass a raft of tweaks and changes to the state’s election code that would make it harder — and even, sometimes, legally riskier — to cast a ballot in Texas, which already has some of the most restrictive election laws in the nation.