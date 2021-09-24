Texas law limits medication abortions as near-ban remains

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday lauded another new abortion law that tightens limits on abortion-inducing medications, creating an additional layer of restrictions after a near-total ban on abortion in the state began this month.

The new restrictions, which take effect in December, shrinks the window when doctors and clinics in Texas can give abortion-inducing medication from 10 weeks to seven weeks and prohibits the pills from being delivered by mail.

It comes as nearly all abortions are currently banned in Texas under another law, known as Senate Bill 8, which abortion providers say has realized their worst fears in a matter of weeks.

Abortion clinics this week went back to the U.S. Supreme Court and asked them to again block Senate Bill 8. A separate lawsuit filed by the Justice Department is scheduled to be heard by a federal judge in Austin next week.