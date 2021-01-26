Texas man arrested in Capitol riot, another stays in custody

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man accused of taking part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month while wearing a shirt with a message that stood for “murder the media” was arrested Tuesday, the FBI said.

Nicholas DeCarlo, 30, was charged with obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and parading or demonstrating on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators say DeCarlo, of Burleson, Texas, was seen in photos smoking a cigarette inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. He also claimed to work for MT Media News, which stands for Murder the Media News.

In some photos, DeCarlo was seen with Nicholas Ochs, one of the founders of Hawaii's chapter of the Proud Boys, neofascist group. The pair was also seen in a photo standing in front of a door inside the Capitol that had the words “MURDER THE MEDIA,” which appear to have been carved into the wood. DeCarlo was wearing a shirt and hat that said “MT Media” with his thumbs up, according to the FBI.

Ochs was also arrested and accused of unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds.