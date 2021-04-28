 Skip to main content
Texas man dies after attack by aggressive swarm of bees
BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (AP) — A Texas man died after going into cardiac arrest when he was attacked by an aggressive swarm of bees outside his home, authorities said.

Thomas Hicks, 70, was mowing his lawn Monday when he was repeatedly stung by the bees outside his home in Breckenridge, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) west of Dallas, authorities said.

The Breckenridge Fire Department said first responders faced "very aggressive bee activity" when they arrived at the home. Medics and firefighters attempted emergency care but Hicks died, the fire department said.

Hicks' wife, Zoni Hicks, told TV station KTAB that she had been out grocery shopping when she returned to find her husband screaming and covered in bees.

"You couldn't even see his back and his whole head — he was just covered," she said.

Zoni Hicks was also stung repeatedly and she was treated and released from a hospital.

The hive was located inside a tree and firefighters killed the bees by spraying foam onto them, authorities said.

Five Asian giant hornets (Vespa mandarinia), from the first nest found in the United States, have taken a trip across the country to a Washington, D.C. area Agricultural Research Service (ARS) facility and the Smithsonian for study and preservation. Once the specimens were taken into the "cold storage room," they were transferred to a table kept at below zero temperatures with liquid nitrogen, databased, placed in special cryo-vials and finally, lowered into silver liquid nitrogen containers, which will maintain the specimens' tissue in perfect condition.
