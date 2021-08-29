Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Jessica Wallace told the newspaper her husband began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on July 26 but refused to get tested or go to the hospital. He instead took high doses of Vitamin C, zinc aspirin and ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine that officials have urged people not to take for COVID-19.

Caleb Wallace was taken to an emergency room on July 30 and since Aug. 8, he had been unconscious and on a ventilator.

A day before his death, Jessica Wallace has posted on the family’s GoFundMe page that her husband “was an imperfect man but he loved his family and his little girls more than anything.”

“To those who wished him death, I’m sorry his views and opinions hurt you. I prayed he’d come out of this with a new perspective and more appreciation for life. I can’t say much more than that because I can’t speak for him,” she said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Standard-Times.