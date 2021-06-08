Texas mom says she posed as student to push for security

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas mom arrested for posing as her daughter at a middle school says she did it to push for better security on campus.

Casey Garcia, 30, was arrested on one count each of criminal trespass and tampering with government records, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials said. She also was arrested on an unrelated traffic warrant.

Deputies were notified June 1 by San Elizario Independent School District officials of Garcia trespassing on school grounds and posing as a student, the sheriff's department said.

Several posts on social media showing her pretending to be a student led to an investigation, the El Paso Times reported.

She was arrested at her home in San Elizario.

In a YouTube video titled, “Why I posed as my 13 year old daughter. A raw but real answer,” she says she dyed her hair and used skin tanner. Garcia said she did it “for a social experiment.”