Texas murder suspect granted bond after police data loss

Mayor Eric Johnson said the release underscored the seriousness of the data loss.

“The people of Dallas deserve answers about what happened, why top city staff kept it quiet for months, and what can be done to resolve these critical issues that affect public safety,” Johnson said in a statement.

City information technology officials became aware of the problem on April 5. But the police and city IT departments did not reveal it to the district attorney’s office until last Friday, after prosecutors inquired why they could not find computer files on pending cases.

The lost data included images, video, audio, case notes and other information gathered by police officers and detectives, police said in an earlier statement. A city IT employee was moving the files, which had not been accessed for the previous six to 18 months, from an online, cloud-based archive to a server at the city’s data center. The “employee failed to follow proper, established procedures, resulting in the deletion of the data files,” police said.

A police spokesman referred questions about Pitts' release to the city Friday, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ashford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

