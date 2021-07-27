Texas National Guard will start helping make border arrests

The arrests so far by Texas state troopers have taken place in Val Verde County, where local officials say they were told that only individuals traveling alone would be arrested, and not family units. The detainees are being held at what had been an empty state prison in Dilley, Texas, about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) north of the border city of Laredo.

County Judge Lewis Owens, the top elected official in the county of nearly 50,000 residents, said crimes including home break-ins, theft and property damage are on the rise in the recent months as the number of crossings has remained high. Violent crimes, he said, were not an issue.

U.S. officials reported this month that they had encountered 55,805 members of families with children in June, up 25% from the previous month. That figure still remains far below the high of 88,587 in May 2019.

———

Associated Press writer Acacia Coronado contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0