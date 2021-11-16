Texas police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

IRVING, Texas (AP) — An 8-month-old child fell from the rear passenger door of a vehicle and was run over and killed by the car behind it, Irving police said Monday.
Police in the Dallas suburb were seeking information from the public after the child was struck about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at a busy intersection, police spokesman Officer Robert Reeves said.
At a Monday news conference, Reeves said the child's mother was making a left turn when the car door opened and her child fell to the pavement in front of another car. The driver of the second car kept going after running over the child and may have been unaware of what happened, Reeves said.
The child was one of four siblings in the vehicle at the time of the accident, none of whom was secured in child safety seats, he said.
The mother stopped immediately, and another driver saw what happened, stopped and began efforts to revive the child. Those efforts were unsuccessful, Reeves said.
Reeves said that anyone who suspects that they might have run over an object at that time and place should contact Irving police.
No charges have been filed, but Reeves and Child Protective Services spokesperson Tiffani Butler said investigations are ongoing.
People are also reading…
Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch an adorable baby sloth crawl and cuddle after it was born in a hurry at the London Zoo, archeologists have unearthed a 'slaves' room' near Pompeii, and more videos from the past week you may have missed.
London Zoo released pictures on Tuesday, November 9 of its latest addition: a new baby sloth, reportedly born in an uncharacteristic hurry.
Archaeologists have uncovered a room at a villa just outside Pompeii containing beds and other objects that shed light on the living condition…
On Nov. 5, officers in Port Orange, Florida, rescued a woman trapped inside her car.
Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears on the witness stand at his murder trial Wednesday as he described how he was being pursued by the first …
A team of scuba divers have pulled an 1,200-year-old 15-foot dugout canoe from a Wisconsin lake.
An Adelie penguin, which is usually found in the Antarctic, was released back into the wild on Friday after swimming to the south-eastern coas…
Four astronauts launched in a SpaceX rocket on Nov. 10 to fly to the International Space Station, where they'll spend six months conducting ex…
Some 3,000 baby river turtles native to the Amazon rainforest were released into a Peruvian river on Thursday (November 4) after hatching from…