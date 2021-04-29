Texas pushes closer to dropping handgun license requirement

“We cannot allow another session to come and go where we pay lip service to the Second Amendment while failing to fully restore the God-given rights to our citizens," state Sen. Charles Schwertner said Thursday. “We simply can't allow this opportunity to pass us by. This issue is far too important.”

Gyl Switzer, executive director of the gun control group Texas Gun Sense, which opposes the bill, said she grew worried when the issue got a full vote in the House. Republican lawmakers who avoided the vote in the past likely didn't want to look soft on gun issues ahead of the 2022 elections, she said.

“It's literally a life or death bill,” Switzer said. “I would like to believe that people could step away from some oath to the right wing of their party.”

Texas would join about 20 states that allow some form of unlicensed handgun carry, but it would be by far the biggest in terms of population. Tennessee earlier this year dropped its handgun license requirement and several others are considering it.

“It's in the air,” Switzer said. “There is even national pressure. I’m sure Texas (Republicans) don’t want to look weak.”