Texas repeals immigration order that caused border gridlock

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday repealed his traffic-clogging immigration order that backed up commercial trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border after a week of intensifying backlash and fears of deepening economic losses.
The Republican governor dropped his new rules that had required all commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo extra inspections to curb the flow of migrants and drugs and ratcheted up a fight with the Biden administration over immigration policy.
Some truckers reported waiting more than 30 hours to cross. Others blocked one of the world's busiest trade bridges in protest.
Abbott, who is up for reelection in November and has made the border his top issue, fully lifted the inspections after reaching agreements with neighboring Mexican states that he says outline new commitments to border security. The last one was signed Friday with the governor of Tamaulipas, who this week said the inspections were overzealous and created havoc.
When Abbott first ordered the inspections, he did not say lifting them was conditional on such arrangements with Mexico.
People are also reading…
Pressure was building on Abbott to retreat as gridlock on the border worsened and frustration mounted. The American Trucking Association called the inspections "wholly flawed, redundant and adding considerable weight on an already strained supply chain."
The U.S.-Mexico border is crucial to the U.S. economy and more of it is in Texas — roughly 1,200 miles — than any other state. The United States last year imported $390.7 billion worth of goods from Mexico, second only to China.
Abbott began the inspections after the Biden administration said pandemic-related restrictions on claiming asylum at the border would be lifted May 23. He called the inspections a "zero tolerance policy for unsafe vehicles" smuggling migrants. He said Texas would take several steps in response to the end of the asylum restrictions, which is expected to lead to an increase in migrants coming to the border.
State troopers inspected more than 6,000 commercial vehicles over the past week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Nearly one in four trucks were pulled off the road for what the agency described as serious violations that included defective tires and brakes.
The agency made no mention of the inspections turning up migrants or drugs.
Abbott has also chartered buses to Washington, D.C., for migrants who wanted to go. The first drop-offs happened Wednesday, drawing criticism from the Biden administration. On Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protections Commissioner Chris Magnus said Texas was moving migrants without "adequately coordinating" with the federal government.
Top morning headlines: Friday, April 15
More relief is in sight for the logjam of trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday continued easing off his latest dramatic action over immigration that has gridlocked some of the world's busiest trade ports and taken mounting economic toll. The two-term Republican governor for days has allowed commercial trucks to backup for miles into Mexico after requiring them to stop for additional inspections in Texas. He says there's a new “sense of urgency” to strike deals with neighboring Mexican states and has now lifted inspection requirements for bridges in El Paso.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago. The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games. Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans. Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the games, which run from Saturday to April 22.
Unbroken by a Russian blockade and relentless bombardment, the key port of Mariupol is still holding out, a symbol of staunch Ukrainian resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin’s invasion plans. More than six weeks after the Russian siege began, Ukrainian troops are continuing to fight the vastly superior Russian forces in ferocious battles amid the ruins of what once was a bustling city on the Sea of Azov coast. The Ukrainians’ fight against all odds has scuttled Moscow’s designs, tying up significant Russian forces and delaying the start of a planned Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine’s industrial heartland, Donbas. Capturing Mariupol would allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a major holy site in Jerusalem. More than 150 Palestinians were wounded. Israeli authorities say Palestinians threw rocks at police after dawn prayers on Friday, igniting the clashes. Palestinians view the deployment of Israeli police at the site as a provocation. Order was later restored and tens of thousands of worshippers attended Friday prayers midday. Tensions have soared in recent weeks amid a series of deadly attacks in Israel and military raids across the occupied West Bank. Last year, protests and clashes in and around Al-Aqsa helped ignite an 11-day Gaza war.
More than 900 bodies of civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces. That's according to the regional police chief, who spoke Friday. The jarring numbers came shortly after Russia’s Defense Ministry promised to ramp up missile attacks on Kyiv in response to alleged aggression on Russian territory. That warning came after the stunning loss of Moscow’s flagship in the Black Sea, which a senior U.S. official confirmed was hit by a Ukrainian missile. Amid the ramped-up rhetoric, Moscow continues preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine. Fighting also continues in the pummeled city of Mariupol.
North Korea is marking a key state anniversary with calls for stronger loyalty to leader Kim Jong Un. However, there was no word on an expected military parade Friday to display new weapons amid heightened animosities with the United States. The 110th birth anniversary of Kim’s late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung comes after North Korea conducted a spate of weapons tests in recent months, including its first full-range intercontinental ballistic missile launch since 2017. Experts say North Korea aims to expand its arsenal and ramp up pressure on the United States while nuclear diplomacy is stalled. There were indications Pyongyang could soon launch fresh provocations like an additional missile test, a rocket to launch a spy satellite or even a nuclear bomb test.
Residents of a southern New Mexico village are asking for prayers as firefighters brace for more hot, dry and windy conditions while battling a deadly blaze that has already destroyed more than 200 homes. Known as a summer getaway, the community of Ruidoso has been devastated by wildfire before. But this marks the first time flames have resulted in death. Mayor Lynn Crawford said Friday his heart goes out to the family of the couple who died and to those who have lost their homes. The fire has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, canceled school for another day and left thousands of customers without power.
California is delaying a coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoochildren until at least the summer of 2023. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced the change on Thursday. California was the first state to announce it would require all schoolchildren to receive the coronavirus vaccine. But the mandate will not take effect until federal regulators give final approval to the vaccine for children. That hasn’t happened yet. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said school districts would need more time to implement the mandate once federal approval happens. State officials say the mandate will not happen before July 1, 2023.
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams cannot immediately begin raising and spending unlimited campaign contributions under a new state law. That's because she is not yet her party’s nominee. Abrams and her One Georgia committee filed a lawsuit last month challenging the constitutionality of the new law, which allows certain top elected officials and party nominees to create “leadership committees” that can raise campaign funds without limits. But they also asked the judge to order the state ethics commission not to take any action against them if they continue to raise money before the primary.
A wealthy Democratic donor has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for injecting two men with lethal doses of methamphetamine as part of a fetish that turned fatal. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Ed Buck. The judge issued the sentence Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles. Buck is 67 and prosecutors have said he preyed mostly on vulnerable young gay Black men he paid for sex and injected with massive doses of drugs. Buck's lawyers have said he deserved a shorter term because he was sexually abused as a child and that health problems led to his drug addiction.