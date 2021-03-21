Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor dies by suicide after fight with virus symptoms

Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor died Thursday, according to a post on the restaurant chain's Facebook page. He was 65.

"Our community and the restaurant industry lost a legend and the Taylor family lost a wonderful son, father and grandad this week," said a joint statement from Taylor's family and Texas Roadhouse on Saturday.

The statement said Taylor died by suicide after a battle with COVID-19-related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, or ringing in the ear, and his suffering had increased in recent days.

Taylor had funded a clinical study to help members of the military suffering with tinnitus, the statement said.

"Kent leaves an unmatched legacy as a people-first leader, which is why he often said that Texas Roadhouse was a people company that just happened to serve steaks," the statement said. "He changed the lives of hundreds of millions of employees and guests over the past 28 years."

Texas Roadhouse is based in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted Thursday that the city had "lost a much loved and one-of-a-kind citizen."