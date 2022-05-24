Texas school shooting kills over a dozen students, midterm election results roll out, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, May 24.

Texas school shooting

The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school has risen to 18 children and three adults, a state senator said.

Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the latest fatalities at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

Three people wounded in the attack are hospitalized in serious condition, Gutierrez told The Associated Press. For more info, go here:

Aquaman, Depp/Heard trial

The head of DC Films, which produced "Aquaman," testified that the creative team had concerns about Amber Heard's role in the film's sequel over a lack of chemistry with co-star Jason Momoa.

On Tuesday, a March recorded deposition of Walter Hamada, President of DC Films, which is a division of Warner Bros., was played for the jury in the defamation trial between Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Hamada testified that "Aquaman" was the highest grossing film ever for the company. He said the studio never planned to portray Heard as a co-lead in "Aquaman 2" and that Heard's role was not reduced in the forthcoming film, titled "Aquaman the Lost Kingdom." Get more here:

Georgia primary 2022

Football great Herschel Walker, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won Georgia’s GOP Senate primary.

Walker defeated five fellow Republicans, including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former Trump administration official and Navy veteran Latham Saddler.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock won Georgia’s Democratic primary as he seeks to hold on to his Senate seat in the upcoming midterm elections.

Warnock defeated beauty industry professional Tamara Johnson-Shealey.

Stacey Abrams has won the Democratic nomination for Georgia governor after narrowly losing the 2018 race to current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Here's what else you should know:

