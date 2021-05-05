Texas Senate advances bill allowing handguns without license

Texas already allows rifles to be carried in public without a license. The proposed bill would allow anyone 21 or older to carry a handgun provided they had no violent crime convictions or some other legal prohibition in their background. But there would be no way to weed them out without the state background check.

The bill would not prevent businesses from banning guns on their property, and federal background checks for some gun purchases would remain in place. Texas has no state restrictions on private gun sales.

Supporters of the bill say it would allow Texans to better defend themselves in public while abolishing unnecessary hurdles to the Constitutional right to carry a gun.

“This bill does nothing but protect the right to protect ourselves,” said Sen. Donna Campbell, a Republican.

Law enforcement groups warn that eliminating the license requirement and its background check will make the streets more dangerous.

Several Senate Democrats noted the state's recent history with mass shootings, most notably at an El Paso Walmart, a high school outside of Houston and a church in Sutherland Springs.

“This bill is not a form of justice or liberty,” said Sen. José Menendez, a Democrat. “It’s going to be responsible for creating a path for more gun violence.”

