Texas senator defies voting limits with 15-hour filibuster

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas Democratic senator who spoke for more than 15 hours against GOP voting restrictions knew she was just delaying the inevitable. Still, Carol Alvarado saw the filibuster as one more tactic she could use to spotlight her party's marathon clash with Republicans over voting rights.

And much like her Democratic colleagues who have derailed both chambers of the Legislature Texas by skipping out on work, she did it with dramatic flair.

Alvarado, chair of the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus, took questions from some other senators — mostly Democrats — while standing on the Senate floor from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. She said the Republican legislation that would increase liberties for poll watchers and prohibitions on 24-hour and drive-thru voting would disproportionately disadvantage disabled voters and minorities. Most of her words were spoken into an empty room, after senators left as the maneuver dragged on.

“Texas Democrats in both chambers draw the line in the sand and say unapologetically and in one accord for the world to hear that voter suppression anywhere is a threat to democracy everywhere,” Alvarado said as she closed out her speech, with Democratic allies forming a line behind her.