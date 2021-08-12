Texas senator's 15-hour filibuster spotlights voting clash

Minutes later, the bill passed the Senate in an 18-11 party-line vote. It now goes to the House for a vote, but the legislation can't move forward as minority Democrats there continue their walkout that has stretched into 32 days.

A filibuster can last indefinitely, and the current special session is only on day six of 30. That timeline was not lost on Senate Republicans.

“If she can speak on the bill until Sept 1, it dies,” tweeted Sen. Kel Seliger.

But buying time has been a theme of the Democrats’ summer revolt, including when House members decamped to Washington, D.C., in hopes of pressing President Joe Biden and Congress to pass federal legislation that would protect voting rights. In America’s largest red state, they have little choice besides a filibuster or a walkout because they are outnumbered. Republicans won’t budge on their party’s national priority, as seen by the way tightened voting restrictions have been approved in other conservative states such as Georgia, and Florida.