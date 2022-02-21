 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

Texas skydiving instructor dies, customer injured after parachute fails to open

A skydiving instructor whose parachute did not open during a jump on Saturday has died, according to the Texas center where he worked.

"Skydive Houston, along with the greater skydiving community at large, is deeply saddened by the loss of our tandem instructor and friend," Skydive Houston skydiving center in Waller, Texas, said in a statement on Sunday. "Our sincerest condolences are extended to his friends and family. We continue to pray for a full recovery for the injured tandem student."

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry told CNN a female skydiving customer and her male instructor were doing a tandem jump Saturday afternoon near the city of Waller, northwest of Houston and "the parachute failed to open." He added, "The primary and secondary [parachutes] both just kind of swirled down."

Guidry said Saturday both were flown to Memorial Hermann Medical Center in Houston where they were listed in critical condition on Saturday night.

Guidry said the cause of the accident is under investigation and Skydive Houston said jump operations are suspended pending local law enforcement and FAA investigations.

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Feb. 21

Biden-Putin meeting discussed as Ukraine war fears loom

Biden-Putin meeting discussed as Ukraine war fears loom

  • By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU and LORNE COOK - Associated Press
  • Updated
MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. and Russian presidents have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to stave off Moscow's invasion…

Canada's protests settle down, but could echo in politics
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Canada's protests settle down, but could echo in politics

  • By ROB GILLIES and TIM SULLIVAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
TORONTO (AP) — The streets around the Canadian Parliament are quiet now. The Ottawa protesters who vowed never to give up are largely gone, chased away by police in riot gear. The relentless blare of truckers’ horns has gone silent.

US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline

  • By LEAH WILLINGHAM and JONATHAN MATTISE - Associated Press
  • Updated
Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the omicron variant’s hold is weakening across the country.

Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury hears dueling views
National
AP

Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury hears dueling views

  • By RUSS BYNUM - Associated Press
  • Updated
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Before Ahmaud Arbery was chased by three white men in pickup trucks and fatally shot on a residential street, the trio had expressed hostility toward Black people in text messages and social media posts riddled with racist slurs.

3rd officer testifies in federal trial in Floyd's killing
National
AP

3rd officer testifies in federal trial in Floyd's killing

  • By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI - Associated Press
  • Updated
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The third former Minneapolis police officer charged with federal civil rights violations in George Floyd’s killing has …

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
  • Updated
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that she still plans to carry on working. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain's political spectrum for the famously stoic 95-year-old.

1 police officer dead, 1 hurt in offshore helicopter crash
National
AP

1 police officer dead, 1 hurt in offshore helicopter crash

  • AP
  • Updated
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Sunday the cause of a police helicopter crash along the Southern California coast that killed one officer and sent another to the hospital with critical injuries.

Cindric wins Daytona 500 to celebrate Penske's 85th birthday
National
AP

Cindric wins Daytona 500 to celebrate Penske's 85th birthday

  • By JENNA FRYER - AP Auto Racing Writer
  • Updated
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Austin Cindric drove his brand new NASCAR ride to victory in the Daytona 500 to celebrate team owner Roger Penske's 85th birthday.

Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game
National
AP

Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

  • By BRIAN MAHONEY - AP Basketball Writer
  • Updated
CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry got another 3-point record. LeBron James got another All-Star win.

NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game
Basketball
AP

NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

  • By TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present.

