Texas state lawmaker admits cocaine at airport was his

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A prominent Texas state lawmaker admitted Thursday that he dropped an envelope containing several baggies of cocaine at an Austin airport, and he said he would be seeking drug treatment.

The state police said airport security cameras caught Democratic state Rep. Poncho Nevarez dropping the envelope bearing his official state letterhead on the ground as he climbed into a vehicle on Sept. 6.

Nevarez said in a news release that “the news is true” and that he would seek treatment.

“I do not have anyone to blame but myself,” he said. “I accept this because it is true and it will help me get better.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“In a weird way I am grateful. Grief and addiction were consuming me, but oddly enough, I feel better now than I have in a long time, and I mean that,” Nevarez said.

Nevarez, an attorney from the West Texas city of Eagle Pass, is chairman of the Texas House’s Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee. He announced last month that he wouldn’t seek re-election, but he didn’t say why. In his statement, Nevarez didn’t say whether he might resign from the Legislature before his term expires in January 2021, but the Legislature isn’t scheduled to meet until then.